UPDATE 2-U.S. warns NATO over spending cuts, security

By David Brunnstrom
BRUSSELS, Oct 5 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta warned NATO allies on Wednesday that spending cuts on
both sides of the Atlantic risked weakening the alliance's
military capability in a way that could be devastating to U.S.
and European security.
In Brussels for his first meeting with NATO defence
ministers, Panetta pointed to this year's war in Libya as an
example of NATO's vital role in responding to global military
crises.
The 28-member alliance is close to concluding an air-and-sea
campaign in Libya that saw Muammar Gaddafi overthrown without a
NATO casualty.
However, NATO remains bogged down in a hugely expensive war
in Afghanistan, where 10 years of Western fighting has failed to
subdue a Taliban insurgency, and officials say the extra effort
in Libya has exposed limits that must be addressed.
"After World War One, after World War Two, after Korea,
after Vietnam, after the fall of the Iron Curtain, we made the
mistake of hollowing out our forces. That cannot happen again,"
Panetta said in a speech before meeting his NATO counterparts.
"We need to use this moment to make the case for the need to
invest in this alliance to ensure it remains relevant to the
security challenges of the future."
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen called on NATO
ministers to identify ahead of an alliance summit in Chicago in
May projects in which they can cooperate to make best use of
resources at a time of economic austerity.
"To remain indispensable, we need to respond quickly and
effectively to new challenges. And we need have access to the
full range of capabilities," he told ministers.
Rasmussen said Libya had shown shortcomings among non-U.S.
allies in areas such as unmanned surveillance drones,
intelligence gathering and air-to-air refuelling.
"It is vital that the capacity of this type are available
more broadly within our alliance. And in times of austerity, it
is necessary that we get a better return for the money we spend
on defence," he said.
Rasmussen says his vision of "Smart Defence" means "spending
more effectively". However, the bid to cut duplication and waste
faces foot-dragging by governments anxious to protect domestic
defence industries.
German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere said NATO had to
deal with the fact it was facing new security challenges at a
time when defence budgets were stagnant or shrinking.
"It won't be possible for us to compensate for what the
Americans can no longer afford for our security," he said. "We
have to concentrate on what is really necessary.
"The challenge, as difficult as it may sound, is to become
smaller but more effective. It's also about a new form of burden
sharing, but not by pushing forward and backward between the
U.S. and Europe, but by joint projects."
PRESSURE
The United States, which spends far more on defence than its
NATO allies combined, faces the prospect of having to cut its
spending by as much as $1 trillion over 10 years.
So far, U.S. President Barack Obama and Congress have
approved $350 billion in cuts to national security spending. If
a Congressional "super committee" fails to reach a deficit deal
by the year-end, automatic across-the-board cuts could take
another $600 billion from that budget.
This has raised questions about some expensive existing
cooperative projects, such as a U.S.-led missile defence
initiative based in Europe. Some in the U.S. Congress want more
cuts in the 79,000 U.S. military personnel in Europe.
Panetta said the cuts could be "devastating to our national
security and to yours as well".
A senior NATO diplomat warned this week that the "time in
which Europe could rely on the United States to do everything;
that era, if it ever existed, now is clearly coming to a close.
"That is why it's so important that we begin a serious
discussion about how we can meet our core requirements."
Among the joint NATO projects the United States is
particularly keen to see progress this week is Alliance Ground
Surveillance, a system that will employ drones to provide a
picture of ground conditions from high altitude.
The project, to which 13 countries have committed, would be
based around the Global Hawk RQ-4B drone produced by U.S. firm
Northrop Grumman . However it has been under discussion
for a decade and NATO states have yet to agree how to jointly
fund its operation, maintenance and support.
