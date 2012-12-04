NATO gives go-ahead to send Patriot missiles to Turkey

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
BRUSSELS Dec 4 NATO gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for the deployment of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Turkey to protect it from any spillover of the civil war in neighbouring Syria, a NATO official said.
"NATO has agreed to augment Turkey's air-defence capabilities by deploying Patriot missiles to Turkey," a NATO official said.
Russia, Syria and Iran have criticised Turkey's request to the alliance to send the Patriots which can be used to intercept missiles.
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan