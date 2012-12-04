NATO gives go-ahead to send Patriot missiles to Turkey

BRUSSELS Dec 4 NATO gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for the deployment of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Turkey to protect it from any spillover of the civil war in neighbouring Syria, a NATO official said.

"NATO has agreed to augment Turkey's air-defence capabilities by deploying Patriot missiles to Turkey," a NATO official said.

Russia, Syria and Iran have criticised Turkey's request to the alliance to send the Patriots which can be used to intercept missiles.