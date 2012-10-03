NATO chief Rasmussen given another year in office

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
BRUSSELS Oct 3 NATO allies agreed on Wednesday to extend Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen's term as head of the organisation by a year to the end of July 2014, the alliance said.
The extension means Rasmussen will be in office until a few months before the planned end of NATO combat operations in Afghanistan at the end of 2014.
NATO chiefs are traditionally appointed for a four-year term with the possibility of extending by a year. The decision to extend Rasmussen's term was taken by NATO ambassadors at a meeting on Wednesday.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: