Defence firms could struggle to meet jump in NATO demand - Saab CEO

By Tim Hepher and Robin Emmott
LINKOPING, Sweden/BRUSSELS, May 18 Pressure from
the United States on NATO allies to increase their defence
spending could strain the capacity of the arms industry to keep
up with demand, the head of Swedish fighter jet and submarine
builder Saab said.
While many analysts believe European arms makers have plenty
of spare capacity, Saab Chief Executive Hakan Buskhe pointed to
tensions over Russia's actions in Ukraine and said alliance
members would have to respond to the U.S. demands.
Military spending stagnated for so long after the Cold War
that the budgets of many states are well below a NATO target of
2 percent of gross domestic product, putting them at odds with
Washington, Buskhe noted.
"I believe that due to the rather tense situation in many
areas we will see a big increase in spending in Europe," he told
reporters as Saab prepared to unveil a more powerful version of
its Gripen fighter on Wednesday.
"That will lead to a new situation, a new normal," he said
at the Gripen plant in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping.
"You can really question whether the defence industry can
deliver such a big volume on short notice, having had a long
period of decreasing capabilities."
Saab largely supplies the militaries of Sweden and
developing countries such as Brazil, but NATO members are also
among its customers.
According to NATO data, four out of the 28 alliance
countries apart from the United States met the 2 percent
threshold last year: Britain and Greece plus eastern European
members Estonia and Poland.
Former Soviet bloc countries fearful of Russia are
proportionately big spenders while other allies such as Italy
are still cutting to reduce the strain on their budgets
following the euro zone crisis.
By contrast, the United States is by far the biggest
contributor, spending 3.6 percent of its national output on
defence. There the issue has surfaced in campaigning for the
presidential election later this year.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has said the North
Atlantic Treaty Organisation costs the United States too much
and that laggardly members should "pay up or get out".
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has accused Trump of
putting the alliance at risk, but has also urged European allies
to absorb a bigger share of NATO's costs.
"If Trump or Hillary stick to what they are saying ... then
we will have huge demand on the whole supply chain," Buskhe
said, adding that the defence industry will have to shorten long
lead times for building new products.
Saab says its new Gripen E fighter has been designed to
shorten the time it takes to add upgrades, while sticking to an
11 billion Swedish crown ($1.3 billion) development budget.
NATO allies agreed at a 2014 summit to hold spending at 2
percent of GDP or fill any budget shortfalls within a decade,
and the issue will resurface when alliance leaders meet again
this year in Poland.
"We've seen since the NATO summit in Wales that the defence
cuts have pretty much halted across the alliance. Many allies
have committed to increasing spending to get to, or towards, 2
percent," said one NATO diplomat.
"But clearly there is more work to do and defence spending
will be a big priority at the Warsaw summit in July."
DRAGGED DOWN BY ITALY
NATO's defence spending as a share of economic output fell
1.5 percent in 2015, the sixth straight year of cuts, dragged
down by a 12 percent decrease in Italy. The United States
accounts for almost three-quarters of NATO military spending.
Still, 16 allies spent more on defence in real terms in 2015
and there was an increase in spending on new equipment. Poland's
decision to raise spending by almost a quarter, as well as a
strong showing in the Baltic nations that want more NATO troops
in the region, helped to offset Italy and smaller reductions in
Britain, Belgium and France.
Some U.S. arms makers are already straining to meet surging
demand for precision missiles and other weapons being used in
the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State and other conflicts in
the Middle East, according to senior U.S. officials.
On Sweden's own borders, tensions in the Baltic region have
reached their highest levels since the Cold War.
Non-NATO Sweden has decided to raise defence spending 19
percent over five years to 56.2 billion crowns by 2020, though
that will still be close to 1 percent of GDP due to economic
growth.
Buskhe's predictions of a bottleneck in defence capability
contrast with what many analysts describe as a glut of European
defence capacity due to economic rivalries.
"I don't see any risk of that because there has been
overcapacity," Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher at the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI),
referring to the prospect of a strain on capacity.
"I would find it surprising if they can't ramp up production
quite fast if we have a steady increase in the market."
Efforts by European Union policymakers to forge a single
defence market have been obstructed by individual governments
which jealously protect national industries and jobs.
