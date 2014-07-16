BRIEF-SEC charges ex-New Mexico governor Anaya in connection with fraud tied to microcap company

BRIEF-Acorda qtrly GAAP net loss $0.41 per diluted share
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for first quarter 2017
July 16 Natural Blue Resources Inc : * SEC says has charged former New Mexico governor toney anaya, three others in
fraud case related to microcap company * SEC says anaya and erik perry, who were former ceos of Natural Blue Resources
Inc have settled charges, and that anaya "cooperated extensively" with probe * SEC says Natural Blue had concealed from investors that two people who made
operations and management decisions at the company had previously engaged in
violations of law * SEC says anaya agreed to 5-year ban from penny stock offerings, may face
future financial penalties, and did not admit or deny charges * SEC says perry agreed to pay $150,000 penalty, accept officer and director
ban, and a ban from penny stock offerings, and did not admit or deny charges
* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 34% to $313.9 million, a record quarter-end value
* Bemis company reports first quarter results and provides updated 2017 outlook