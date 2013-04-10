BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives natural gas price manipulation claims linked to California energy crisis

April 10
* U.S. appeals court revives antitrust claims over alleged
natural gas price
manipulation linked to California energy crisis--court ruling
* 9th U.S. circuit court of appeals revives state law claims in
case against
CMS, Duke Energy American Electric Power Oneok, Kinder Morgan
others
* 9th circuit says retail buyers of natural gas may pursue
antitrust claims
against natural gas traders
* 9th circuit says buyers accused traders of reporting false
price information,
engaging in wash sales
* 9th circuit says federal natural gas act does not preempt
state antitrust
claims; reverses summary judgment in favor of defendants