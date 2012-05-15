CORRECTED-Small wells could ease Israel natgas shortages

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM May 15 Two small natural gas wells are in the process of being connected to Israel's main gas line in a bid to prevent an electricity shortage in the wake of Egypt's decision to cut natural gas supplies.

Noble Energy and its partners have begun laying pipelines connecting the Noa and Pinnacles fields to the Mari-B prospect off Israel's Mediterranean coast, Noble said on Tuesday.

Mari-B is expected to be depleted by the end of 2012 as production has risen due to repeated supply disruptions from Egypt.

As the large Tamar field, with estimated gas reserves of 9.7 trillion cubic feet, is not expected to come online until the middle of 2013, Israel is braced for months of natural gas and electricity shortages.

The Noa well, which has reserves around 1.3 billion cubic meters (bcm), is 20 km west of Mari-B. Pinnacles, also with 1.3 bcm of gas reserves, is 3 km from Mari-B.

Noble said a Helix vessel has arrived in Israel to install a reel pipeline on the sea floor. It is expected to be completed this summer.

"Noble is utilising every technology at its disposal to bring as much gas to Israel as possible and hopes to mitigate the need for alternative fuels in the hot summer months," said Lawson Freeman, Noble's vice president for East Mediterranean, in a statement.

Since the Mubarak government collapsed early in 2011, militants have attacked a gas pipeline in the Sinai more than a dozen times. As a result, Israel's electricity utility, which had relied on Egypt for some 40 percent of its natural gas needs, turned to more expensive fuel oil and coal to generate electricity - forcing rates to jump and leading to a public outcry.

Last month, Egypt cancelled its natural supply contract with Israel in a move described by both sides as a business rather than political decision.

Noble owns 47.059 percent of Noa, with Delek Drilling holding 25 percent and Avner Oil Exploration owning 23 percent. The companies hold similar amounts in Pinnacles.

The trio are also the key shareholders in Tamar and the much larger Leviathan prospect, which is projected to begin production in 2017. Delek Drilling and Avner are units of conglomerate Delek Group.