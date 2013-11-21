BRIEF-Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage reports Q4 earnings of $0.10 per share

Nov 21 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc
:
* Announces fiscal 2013 fourth quarter and full year results
and provides
fiscal year 2014 outlook
* Q4 same store sales rose 10.7 percent
* Q4 sales $115.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.11
* Sees FY 2014 daily average comparable store sales growth 8.5%
to 9.5%
* Sees FY 2014 net income as a percent of sales 2.4% to 2.6%
* Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63
* Sees FY 2014 capital expenditures $35 million to $37 million
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $534.5
million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates that FY 2014 new stores will require an average
upfront capital
investment of approximately $2.5 million
