FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
LPC: KKR lines up US$2.25bn of loans for Nature’s Bounty buy
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 下午5点39分 / 1 天前

LPC: KKR lines up US$2.25bn of loans for Nature’s Bounty buy

Andrew Berlin

3 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co has lined up a syndicate of banks including Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, HSBC and Mizuho to underwrite the debt financing for its leveraged buyout of U.S. vitamin and nutritional supplement maker Nature’s Bounty Co, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

KKR is buying a majority stake in Nature's Bounty from private equity rival The Carlyle Group. This is KKR's second acquisition of a company in the health and wellness space this week, and follows the US$2.8 billion purchase of health information website WebMD Health Corp.

The debt package will feature US$1.9bn of Credit Suisse-led terms loans that are expected to be split into US$1.4bn and US$500m first and second priorities, respectively, two of the sources said. The credit facility will include a US$350m asset-based revolver led by BAML, said these sources.

The acquisition is based off of Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of more than US$300m, two of the sources said.

KKR, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and RBC declined to comment. BAML, Mizuho and HSBC did not respond to requests for comment.

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Nature's Bounty, formerly known as NBTY, announced in June it would sell its UK-headquartered health and wellness retail chain Holland & Barrett to investment company LetterOne’s retail arm L1 Retail for GBP$1.77bn.

KKR is buying a majority stake in the remaining consumer products business, which includes Nature's Bounty’s eponymous brand and others such as Sundown Naturals, MET-Rx, Pure Protein, Puritan’s Pride and Organic Dr.

The brands are sold directly to consumers and distributed to supermarkets, drug stores and wholesale clubs.

Carlyle, Nature's Bounty’s existing owner, said it acquired Nature’s Bounty in 2010 for US$4bn. Carlyle will hold onto a significant stake in the company. (Reporting by Andrew Berlin; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below