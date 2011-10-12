Thai PTT Chemical buys U.S. NatureWorks stake for $150 mln

BANGKOK Oct 11 Thailand's PTT Chemical Pcl
(PTTCH) said on Wednesday it would buy a 50 percent
stake in a bio plastic maker NatureWorks LLC, owned by
U.S.-based agribusiness giant Cargill Inc , in a deal
worth $150 million.
Last month, a source at Thailand's Energy Ministry said
PTTCH, Thailand's largest olefins maker, would acquire a stake
in a U.S. bioplastic polylactic acid (PLA) maker as part of a
foreign expansion drive.
Shares in PTT Chemical were suspended from trading on Oct.
11, pending a merger with PTT Aromatics and Refining .
Shares in the merged firm will start trading on Oct. 21.
($1 = 30.955 Baht)
