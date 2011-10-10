UPDATE 1-Natus Medical cuts FY11 rev view again

* Sees Q3 rev $51.5 mln vs est $57.9 mln
* Cuts 2011 rev to $234 mln from $236 mln
* Sees Q4 rev $65 mln vs est $67.5 mln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 10 Medical device maker Natus Medical Inc
posted preliminary third-quarter revenue below
analysts' estimates and cut its full-year revenue view for the
second time this year, hurt by delays and a fall in orders in
its neurology business.
Natus, which designs and manufactures audiological and
neurological diagnostic products for newborns, now expects
full-year revenue of $234 million, down from its prior view of
$236 million.
Analysts on an average are expecting revenue of $242.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects revenue of about $51.5 million in the
third-quarter and sees fourth-quarter revenue of $65 million.
Analysts are expecting revenue of $57.9 million and $67.5
million for the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
In July, Natus had cut its full-year revenue view to $236
million, down 6 percent from its earlier forecast.
Shares of the San Carlos, California-based company, which
have lost 34 percent since July, closed at $8.63 on Friday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)