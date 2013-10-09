Natuzzi to shift some production to Italy from Romania-union source

ROME Oct 9 Furniture group Natuzzi on
Thursday will sign an accord to shift some production to Italy
from Romania in an outsourcing deal with local companies that
agree to hire most of the 1,700 workers facing planned layoffs,
a labour union spokesman told Reuters.
"Tomorrow we will agree a path in which almost all those who
have been temporarily laid off will be hired by new companies,
some of which will also take over production that today is done
in Romania," Paolo Acciai, national secretary of the Filca Cisl
union, said on Wednesday.
The new companies should start production in the spring, and
they will gradually hire the employees who were about to
permanently lose their jobs, he said. A company spokesman had no
immediate comment.