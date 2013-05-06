版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Nautilus up 8.7 percent in extended trade after Q1 results

NEW YORK May 6 Nautilus Inc : * Up 8.7 percent to $7.35 in extended trade after Q1 results
