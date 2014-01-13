版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Nautilus shares up 8.8 pct after the bell following prelim. results

NEW YORK Jan 13 Nautilus Inc : * Shares were up 8.8 percent after the bell following prelim. results
