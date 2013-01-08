版本:
BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals says become aware of unsolicited take-over bid

LONDON Jan 8 Nautilus Minerals Inc : * Mineralsinc - statement re possible offer * Aware through news release that michael bailey and an entity controlled by

him,intend to make offer * Not had contact with bailey with respect to the unsolicited offer and has no

prior knowledge thereof
