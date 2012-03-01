Navajo files trademark suit against Urban Outfitters

Feb 29 The Navajo, the largest Native
American tribe in the United States, is suing clothing chain
Urban Outfitters Inc, accusing it of trademark
violations for using the tribe's name on products including
pullovers, feather earrings and underwear.
The tribe filed suit late on Tuesday in U.S. District Court
in New Mexico, alleging trademark infringement and violation of
the Indian Arts and Crafts Act by the retailer, which it said
sells more than 20 products under the names "Navajo" or
"Navaho."
"In this action, the Navajo Nation seeks to protect its
famous and distinct Navajo name and trademark, and to ensure
that consumers are no longer deceived, confused, or misled in
their pursuits to find and acquire authentic and genuine Navajo
products," the suit said.
The lawsuit followed a formal letter to Urban Outfitters
last year demanding that it cease and desist using the Navajo
trademark on its brands, an attorney for the Navajo said.
The firm had since pulled the "Navajo" and "Navaho" lines
from its website, but continued to sell the products through its
subsidiaries, the attorney added.
Urban Outfitters, which operates subsidiaries Anthropologie
and Free People that were also named in the suit, did not
immediately respond to an email request for comment.
The suit said the tribe had been known by the name "Navajo"
since at least 1849, with a trademark lodged in 1943 for use in
commerce. The tribe currently has 86 registered trademarks in
use covering products including clothing, blankets, jewelry,
foods and tools.
It said that since at least March 2009, Urban Outfitters has
advertised, promoted and sold its goods under the "Navaho" and
"Navajo" names on the Internet and in stores across the United
States to compete directly with the Navajo Nation's retail
goods.
The retailer has sold over 20 products using the two names,
which the suit noted are phonetically identical, to sell
products that included the "Escote Navajo Wool Tote Bag" at $39
and the "Navajo Hipster Panty" line at $25 for a pack of five.
The attorney for the Navajo Nation told Reuters the tribe
was seeking to get Urban Outfitters to desist using the Navajo
name and trademark, and was also seeking monetary damages that
will be determined during the discovery process. It was not
immediately clear what those damages would amount to.
The Navajo Nation is a sovereign Indian Nation with over
300,000 enrolled members. Its lands span parts of northeastern
Arizona, southeastern Utah and northwestern New Mexico.