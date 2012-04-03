UPDATE 1-FDA extends action date for Navidea's tracer agent

* Sets review date for Sept 10
* Extends review date by 90 days.
April 3 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
said U.S. health regulators have extended the action date for
its radioactive agent by 90 days to Sept. 10.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had set an initial
action date of June 10 for Lymphoseek, a radioactive agent to
locate lymph nodes in cancer patients.
On March 30 the company said it submitted certain data
sought by the regulators for approval of its product.
Shares of Navidea were down 8 percent at $3.04 on the NYSE
Amex.