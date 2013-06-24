New York City to audit Navigant billing practices

June 24 New York City Comptroller John Liu said
he would audit the billing practices of consulting firm Navigant
Consulting Inc, after a state commission found evidence
of questionable billing practices and a "revolving door"
relationship with state-owned utility Long Island Power
Authority.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that he would
ask federal prosecutors to review a report that found
"breathtaking waste and inefficiency" in the utility's dealings
with Navigant.
"The report of a state commission finding possible fraud by
the consultant Navigant on contracts servicing the Long Island
Power Authority shows the folly of the Bloomberg
Administration's policy of outsourcing city work to high-paid
consultants," Liu said in a statement. ()
Last week, New York approved legislation to mostly dismantle
the utility, known as LIPA, which was criticized for an inept
response to Superstorm Sandy last October, when more than 90
percent of the 1.1 million LIPA customers on Long Island were
left without power.
Navigant share were trading down 2.2 percent at $13.31 on
Monday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.