版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 08:21 BJT

BRIEF-Navigator Holdings prices upsized initial public offering

Nov 20 Navigator Holdings Ltd: * Prices upsized initial public offering * Says initial public offering of 12 million common shares priced at $19.00 per

share * Source text for Eikon
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐