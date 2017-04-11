版本:
Pipeline operator NuStar to buy Navigator Energy for $1.48 bln

April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.

Navigator owns and operates crude oil transportation, pipeline gathering and storage assets in the Permian Basin in West Texas. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
