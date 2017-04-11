UPDATE 1-Pipeline operator NuStar to buy Navigator Energy for $1.48 bln

(Adds details, background)
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP
said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator
Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to
expand into the Permian basin.
Navigator Energy owns and operates crude oil transportation,
pipeline gathering and storage assets in the Permian
Basin in West Texas.
The assets include about 500 miles of crude oil mainline
transportation pipelines and about 1 million barrels of crude
oil storage capacity with 440,000 barrels leased to third
parties.
Other pipeline companies such as Plains All American
Pipeline LP and Kinder Morgan Inc have also
signed deals to expand in the Permian — the biggest shale play
in the United States — as oil producers make a beeline for the
basin.
NuStar on Tuesday also announced a public stock offering of
10.5 million units to fund a portion of the purchase price for
the deal.
UBS is NuStar's financial adviser, while Deutsche Bank
advised Navigator.
The acquisition is expected to close by mid- to late-May,
NuStar said.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)