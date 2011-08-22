UPDATE 1-Navios Maritime posts higher Q2 profit

* Q2 EPS $0.46 vs $0.41, a year ago

* Q2 rev falls slightly (Follows alerts)

Aug 22 Greek shipping company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc posted a bigger second-quarter profit helped by lower voyage and time charter costs, as well as higher fleet operating days.

For April-June period, the company's net income attributable to common stockholders grew to $50.9 million, or 46 cents a share from $46.5 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue declined slightly to $165.4 million. Time charter, voyage and port terminal costs fell over 13 percent.

Operating days, which the shipping industry uses to measure the aggregate number of days vessels actually generate revenue, also increased during the quarter.

However, fleet utilization -- the percentage of time that vessels are available for generating revenue, used to measure a company's efficiency in finding employment for its vessels -- fell to 98.8 percent from 99.7 percent, last year.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 14 cents per share on revenue of $144.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Piraeus-based company closed at $3.12 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)