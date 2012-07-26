Navios Maritime profit rises on higher vessel utilization

July 26 Drybulk shipper Navios Maritime Partners
LP posted a higher quarterly profit on increased
utilization of its vessels.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $16.7 million from
$13.5 million a year earlier.
Profit per unit remained flat at 29 cents. The company's
average outstanding units increased to 57.3 million in the
quarter from 46.0 million a year ago.
Fleet utilization for second quarter increased to 99.9
percent from 94.1 percent a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $49.1 million.
The Piraeus, Greece-based company's shares closed at $14.00
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.