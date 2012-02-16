UPDATE 1-Navios Maritime 4th-qtr beats estimates

* Q4 rev up 56 pct to $39.7 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.05 vs est $0.00
Feb 16 Greek shipping company Navios
Maritime Holdings Inc posted fourth-quarter results that
beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher fleet operating
days.
The company posted a net income of $2.5 million, or 5 cents
a share, compared with a net loss of $4.4 million, or 10 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 56 percent to $39.7 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to break even, on
revenue of $35.32 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating days, which the shipping industry uses to measure
the aggregate number of days vessels actually generate revenue,
increased during the quarter to 1,238 days.
Fleet utilization -- the percentage of time vessels are
available for generating revenue -- rose to 99.9 percent from 99
percent, last year. Fleet utilization is used to measure a
company's efficiency in finding employment for its vessels.
The company also said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 5
cents per share, representing a yield of about 6 percent for the
shareholders.
The Piraeus-based company' shares, which have gained about
20 percent in the last one month, closed at $3.35 on Wednesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.