UPDATE 1-Navios Maritime 4th-qtr beats estimates

Feb 16 Greek shipping company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, helped by higher fleet operating days.

The company posted a net income of $2.5 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $4.4 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 56 percent to $39.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to break even, on revenue of $35.32 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating days, which the shipping industry uses to measure the aggregate number of days vessels actually generate revenue, increased during the quarter to 1,238 days.

Fleet utilization -- the percentage of time vessels are available for generating revenue -- rose to 99.9 percent from 99 percent, last year. Fleet utilization is used to measure a company's efficiency in finding employment for its vessels.

The company also said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share, representing a yield of about 6 percent for the shareholders.

The Piraeus-based company' shares, which have gained about 20 percent in the last one month, closed at $3.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.