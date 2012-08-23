Navios Maritime Holdings posts lower profit on weak rates

Aug 23 Drybulk shipping company Navios Maritime
Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as weak
rates continue to plague the troubled sector.
Rates for dry bulk vessels - which transport commodities
such as coal, iron ore and grain - crashed after the global
economic downturn due to an oversupply of vessels and weak
demand.
The Piraeus, Greece-based company said 93.4 percent of its
fleet was under long-term contracts for this year, but the
charter coverage was expected to drop to 41.3 percent in 2013.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $5.3 million, or 5
cents per share, from $50.9 million, or 46 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a $38.8 million gain on the
sale of two of its vessels to its unit Navios Maritime Partners
LP.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 4 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $172.1 million.
Shares of Navios closed at $3.67 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.