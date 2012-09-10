版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Navistar responds to Carl Icahn

BOSTON, Sept 10 Navistar International Corp : * Responds to Carl Icahn * Says "extremely disappointed that mr. icahn has chosen to pursue his

unproductive tactics of threats, attacks, and disruption rather than

continuing constructive engagement" * Says management and board have "a clear path forward and are focused on

executing on their plan"

