BRIEF-Navistar responds to Carl Icahn

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
BOSTON, Sept 10 Navistar International Corp : * Responds to Carl Icahn * Says "extremely disappointed that mr. icahn has chosen to pursue his
unproductive tactics of threats, attacks, and disruption rather than
continuing constructive engagement" * Says management and board have "a clear path forward and are focused on
executing on their plan"
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S