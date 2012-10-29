BRIEF-Navistar interim CEO comments

Oct 29 Navistar International Corp : * Engine technology could not be saved - interim CEO * To end quarter with cash at top of forecasted range - interim CEO * Says to pay down debt as quickly as possible - interim CEO * Compensation program partly tied to successful engine launch - interim CEO * Capacity reductions should cut fixed costs by at least $150 million to $175

million - interim CEO * Has plans in place for additional cuts if economy 'abnormally lousy in 2013'

- interim CEO * 'not fire-saling' assets - interim CEO * CFO says expects to be able to refinance debt as risk profile improves in

2013 * CEO says hopes top 11 executives remain with the company