公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Navistar shares fall 4.8 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Dec 19 Navistar International Corp : * Shares fall 4.8 percent in premarket trading

