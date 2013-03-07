UPDATE 1-Navistar names Troy Clarke as CEO

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Truck maker Navistar International Corp appointed Chief Operating Officer Troy Clarke as its chief executive, effective April 15, replacing interim CEO Lewis Campbell.
Navistar in August ousted then-CEO Daniel Ustian and appointed Campbell, a former Textron Inc chief, as CEO on an interim basis, after the company's bet on a new generation of diesel engines failed to live up to expectations.
The company separated the roles of CEO and chairman, naming James Keyes as its new non-executive chairman, it said on Thursday.
"We believe that separating the chairman and CEO roles at this time will enable Troy to focus exclusively on continuing to successfully execute the company's turnaround plan and putting the company on a path to profitability entering fiscal year 2014," Keyes said.
Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar, which reported a narrower first-quarter loss, said it was on track to exceed its goal of reducing structural costs by $175 million this year.
The company said it has also identified additional cost savings to further lower its breakeven point in 2013.
Navistar has been forced to cut costs as its North American business faltered after it failed to win U.S. regulatory approval for a new diesel-engine technology.
Activist investor Carl Icahn, who owns a near 15 percent stake in Navistar, proposed merging the company with rival Oshkosh Corp in 2011. Former CEO Ustian had supported Icahn's proposal, but Oshkosh was against it.
Icahn tried to take full control of Oshkosh last year but failed to win shareholder support.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.