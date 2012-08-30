Navistar to take $40-$60 mln restructuring charge

Aug 30 Embattled truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp said it expected to incur a charge of
between $40 million and $60 million in the fourth quarter
related to its recent workforce reduction program.
The company, which is struggling to win U.S. regulatory
approval for a new generation of diesel engine, earlier this
month said it was planning to cut jobs through a voluntary
separation program.
In a separate statement, Navistar International's financial
unit said it would renew and increase its largest dealer
inventory funding facility to $750 million.
"The increase allows us greater flexibility in funding
wholesale assets," Navistar Financial Corp's Chief Financial
Officer Bill McMenamin said in a statement.
The one-year renewal includes an increase of $250 million in
anticipation of the maturity of a $350 million debt issuance in
October.
The facility is funded through three of Navistar Financial's
major relationship banks, the company said.
Shares of Navistar International closed at $21.47 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.