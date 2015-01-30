版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 31日 星期六

UAW union and Navistar agree to tentative 4-yr contract, UAW says

DETROIT Jan 30 The United Auto Workers union and Navistar Internaitonal Corp have reached a tentative four-year contract agreement, the union said on Friday.

Navistar workers will not vote on whether to accept the terms of the contract, which were not publicly released. The ratification voting ends Feb. 8, the UAW said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
