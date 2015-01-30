CORRECTED-UAW union and Navistar agree to tentative 4-yr contract, UAW says

(Corrects paragraph two typographical error to "now" instead of "not")

DETROIT Jan 30 The United Auto Workers union and Navistar Internaitonal Corp have reached a tentative four-year contract agreement, the union said on Friday.

Navistar workers will now vote on whether to accept the terms of the contract, which were not publicly released. The ratification voting ends Feb. 8, the UAW said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)