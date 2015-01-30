版本:
UPDATE 1-UAW says has tentative 4-yr contract deal with Navistar

(Adds number of workers, where they are located)

DETROIT Jan 30 The United Auto Workers union and Navistar International Corp have reached a tentative four-year contract agreement, the union said on Friday.

Workers at Navistar, a vehicle and engine manufacturer, will now vote on whether to accept the terms of the contract, which were not released publicly. The ratification voting ends Feb. 8, the UAW said.

There are 1,800 UAW-represented Navistar workers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio and Texas. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Peter Galloway)
