U.S. EPA probing Navistar diesel-engine production

* EPA says fines could be as much as $285 million
* Navistar says company cooperating with EPA
* Analyst says issue may affect many engine makers
Feb 16 Navistar International Corp on
Thursday confirmed that it has received notice from the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency of an investigation into
diesel-engine production that could lead to as much as $285
million in fines.
In a letter dated Jan. 30, the EPA informed the Lisle,
Illinois truck and engine maker that it is investigating whether
7,600 engines built in 2009 were properly certified under the
Clean Air Act. Each violation carries a fine of up to $37,500.
The letter was first published on a trucking industry blog
called Commercial Motor. The "EPA does not comment on ongoing
enforcement," spokeswoman Stacy Kika said.
The engines in question were so-called transition engines,
or engines built at a time when the company was preparing to
launch a new engine line. Navistar has said in the past the
company was in constant communication with the EPA during the
period in which these transition engines were built.
"Navistar acknowledges that it has received notice from U.S.
EPA related to the use of 2009 transition engines," Navistar
spokesman Jim Spangler said on Thursday. "We firmly believe our
2010 transition was appropriate, and we will continue our
discussions and cooperation with the agency on this matter."
In its letter, the EPA said that Navistar partially built
the 7,600 engines in 2009, but did not fully complete the
production of the engines until 2010. The agency said this could
be a violation of the Clean Air Act.
In a note to clients, Jefferies & Co equities analyst
Stephen Volkmann said that he expects the transition-engine
issue to be addressed with the EPA as part of a larger
settlement. He said it is likely that "any fine would be smaller
than worst case," and noted that Navistar has a strong enough
balance sheet to allow it to shoulder a fine.
Volkmann also said the issue may extend beyond Navistar.
"We believe that this partial assembly of engines has been
standard industry practice for years, and that this could likely
apply to any number of manufacturers."