BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Navistar International Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its trucks in North America.
The truck and engine maker's fourth-quarter net income jumped to $255 million, or $3.48 a share, from $44 million, or 61 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $3.37 a share.
Sales rose 28 percent to $4.32 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $3.08 a share, on revenue of $4.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has amassed a 10 percent stake in Navistar, wants the company to merge with rival Oshkosh Corp.
However, another big investor Jeffrey Altman has questioned the proposal, and pressed company executives to demonstrate the value of any such deal.
Navistar shares closed at $36.54 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: