UPDATE 2-Navistar to develop nat gas trucks with Pickens company

Feb 1 Truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp said it will partner with oil
billionaire T. Boone Pickens' Clean Energy Fuels Corp
to develop natural gas-powered trucks.
Navistar said it and Clean Energy will work with the
company's commercial truck dealers and fleet customers to deploy
natural-gas powered trucks and a natural gas distribution
support system.
"Natural gas has clearly emerged as the most realistic
alternative fuel option for the trucking industry," Navistar CEO
Dan Ustian said in a statement.
Clean Energy, which was co-founded by Pickens, is a provider
of natural gas for transportation in North America. Its shares
jumped 6 percent to $15.80 in premarket trade.
Navistar on Wednesday also forecast fiscal 2012 adjusted
earnings outlook that missed market expectations, hurt by lower
demand for military vehicles.
It expects adjusted earnings of $5.00 to $5.75 a share.
Analysts on average were expecting $5.90 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects its core truck, engine and service parts
businesses to improve, and North America truck demand to
increase 5 percent to 18 percent to 275,000 to 310,000.
Navistar shares rose 2 percent to $44.25 in premarket trade
on Wednesday. They closed at $43.29 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.