UPDATE 2-Navistar to develop nat gas trucks with Pickens company

Feb 1 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp said it will partner with oil billionaire T. Boone Pickens' Clean Energy Fuels Corp to develop natural gas-powered trucks.

Navistar said it and Clean Energy will work with the company's commercial truck dealers and fleet customers to deploy natural-gas powered trucks and a natural gas distribution support system.

"Natural gas has clearly emerged as the most realistic alternative fuel option for the trucking industry," Navistar CEO Dan Ustian said in a statement.

Clean Energy, which was co-founded by Pickens, is a provider of natural gas for transportation in North America. Its shares jumped 6 percent to $15.80 in premarket trade.

Navistar on Wednesday also forecast fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings outlook that missed market expectations, hurt by lower demand for military vehicles.

It expects adjusted earnings of $5.00 to $5.75 a share. Analysts on average were expecting $5.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects its core truck, engine and service parts businesses to improve, and North America truck demand to increase 5 percent to 18 percent to 275,000 to 310,000.

Navistar shares rose 2 percent to $44.25 in premarket trade on Wednesday. They closed at $43.29 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.