TRLPC: Navistar sweetens terms on $1B loan refinancing

NEW YORK Aug 5 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp sweetened terms to lure investors to a $1 billion loan refinancing, soon after paying hefty premiums to place an asset-backed debt deal on the heels of a federal lawsuit filed against the company.

Wider spreads and enhanced call protection were among features that should ensure the new loan, meant to refinance a smaller amount of existing debt and give the company a liquidity boost, gets done, an investor said.

"It seemed like it was a real struggle to get it done before the revised pricing," said one investor who did not participate in the new financing.

"I am not surprised as it really feels like we are peaking in terms of new truck orders and the company does not generate any free cash flow, even during the past few years where demand was very strong," the investor said.

The $1.05 billion senior secured term loan due August 2020 will refinance $697.5 million of loans maturing in August 2017 and give the company added liquidity.

Pricing guidance was widened on Wednesday to LIB+550 from the original range of LIB+475-500, and the original issue discount was deepened to 98.5 from 99, sources said. The Libor floor is 1 percent.

JP Morgan is the administrative agent and a joint lead arranger with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. The lead bank did not immediately respond for comment.

Navistar's existing loan, arranged more than two years ago, priced at LIB+450 with a 1.25 percent floor and was used to refinance debt.

The company announced its refinancing plan on July 20, six days after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Navistar on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The lawsuit, claiming Navistar sold 7,750 heavy duty diesel engines in 2010 that failed to meet U.S. emission standards, seeks civil penalties of $37,500 per day for each violation. In a July 15 regulatory filing detailing the lawsuit, Navistar said it disputes the allegations.

The company's shares as of Tuesday's close had tumbled almost 60 percent from the highs seen last September, JP Morgan equity analysts note. Concerns about challenges to capital access contributed to pressure on shares.

"Investors fear that the negotiations are taking too long and that lenders are asking for higher returns given the risks, or that Navistar has been unable to refinance the debt in the current environment," the analysts wrote in a Wednesday note.

Navistar shares shot up almost 10 percent earlier Wednesday as it appeared the refinancing was going forward. At midday, the shares were up more than 5 percent.

In announcing the refinancing plan last month, Navistar's Chief Financial Officer Walter G. Borst in a statement said, "the company's financial condition and results continue to improve steadily, and we have begun to generate positive cash flow."

The company did not immediately provide comment on the revised pricing terms.

With the refinancing, Navistar's total debt maturing in 2017 drops from $748 million to $54 million, according to a July 21 investor presentation. The company also has $100 million maturing in both 2015 and 2016.

Ebitda grew to $85 million for the quarter ending April 30, 2015, with adjusted Ebitda at $102 million. This was up from negative $119 million for the same quarter in 2014, according to the presentation.

On July 23, also soon after the DOJ suit, Navistar cleared a $250 million 1.92-year asset-backed securities deal at premiums 65bp to 85bp wider than the company's prior deal last October, IFR reported. (Editing By Leela Parker Deo and Jon Methven)