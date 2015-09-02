Truck and engine maker Navistar's quarterly loss widens

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 2 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp's quarterly loss widened, hurt by restructuring and product warranty costs.
The net loss attributable to Navistar widened to $28 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $2 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 11 percent to $2.54 billion.
The company, which on Wednesday reported its 12th quarterly loss in a row, has been struggling since its bid to develop a novel emission-reduction system failed to meet regulatory standards in 2012 and led to higher warranty expenses. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.