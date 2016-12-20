版本:
Navistar revenue falls on weak demand for heavy-duty trucks

Dec 20 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a 17.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower demand for heavy-duty trucks.

Navistar's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $34 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 from $50 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2hm8xdW)

Revenue fell for the seventh straight quarter, to $2.06 billion from $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

