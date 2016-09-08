Navistar Defense gets DoD subpoena over sale of some suspension systems

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Navistar Defense LLC, a unit of Navistar International Corp, said it received a subpoena from the United States Department of Defense Inspector General requesting documents related to the sale of some independent suspension systems to the government.
The company has submitted the documents and intends to comply with the subpoena, Navistar said in a filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/2cvAtdv)
The subpoena is related to the independent suspension systems for military vehicles between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec. 31, 2010, the company said.
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)