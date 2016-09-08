UPDATE 1-Navistar quarterly revenue falls, unit gets DoD subpoena

(Adds quarterly results, shares)
Sept 8 Truck and engine maker Navistar
International Corp reported a fall in revenue for the
sixth straight quarter due to lower truck sales and said one of
its units had received a subpoena from the United States defense
department.
Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent in premarket
trading on Thursday.
Volkswagen AG earlier this week agreed to an
engine technology and purchasing alliance with Navistar and
bought a 16.6 percent stake in the U.S. firm.
The net loss attributable to Navistar widened to $34
million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July
31, from $28 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 17.7 percent to $2.09 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 14
cents per share on revenue of $2.18 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Navistar Defense LLC, a unit of the company, said it
received a subpoena from the United States Department of Defense
Inspector General asking for documents related to the sale of
some independent suspension systems to the government.
The Lisle, Illinois-based company has submitted the
documents and intends to comply with the subpoena, Navistar said
in a filing on Thursday. (bit.ly/2cvAtdv)
The subpoena is related to the independent suspension
systems sold for military vehicles between Jan. 1, 2009 and Dec.
31, 2010.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)