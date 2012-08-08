Navistar plans to cut jobs

Aug 8 Navistar International Corp said it is planning to cut jobs through a voluntary separation program and expects to complete the process in the fourth quarter.

The embattled truck and engine maker, which is struggling to win U.S. regulatory approval for a new generation of diesel engine, said it will also use attrition and, if necessary, an involuntary reduction to meet its targeted goal.

Navistar in a regulatory filing said it will be difficult to determine one-time costs associated with the workforce reduction plans at this stage.

The company is offering the majority of its U.S.-based non-represented salaried employees the opportunity to apply for a voluntary separation program, it said in a statement.

Navistar is currently developing a new diesel engine to comply with the U.S. emission standards, said it is also considering prioritizing or eliminating certain programs or projects.

Navistar withdrew its 2012 profit forecast last week as it works to update its engine technology. It also revealed it is the target of a formal U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry into accounting and disclosure matters.

Navistar shares, which have shed 20 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $25.17 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.