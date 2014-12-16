UPDATE 1-Navistar posts larger-than-expected quarterly loss

(Adds details on results and background)
Dec 16 Navistar International Corp on
Tuesday reported a larger-than-expected loss, pulled down by
restructuring and product warranty costs.
The Lisle, Illinois-based truckmaker reported a net loss of
$72 million, or 88 cents a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter
ended October 31, compared with a loss of $154 million, or $1.91
a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Sales rose 9 percent to $3 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit
of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Strong demand for the company's commercial vehicles in North
America was offset by $60 million in charges related to the
company's ongoing restructuring in North and South America.
On Monday, the company announced it was closing its engine
foundry in Indianapolis, a move that will result in more than
100 job losses and cost the company $11 million during the
quarter.
The company, which was once a leading maker of truck
engines, continues to try to turn itself around after making a
disastrous bet on a costly and unsuccessful proprietary
smog-reduction system. The emissions-related debacle sent
Navistar's warranty expenses skyrocketing even as sales tumbled.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)