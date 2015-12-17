版本:
Navistar posts 13th consecutive quarterly loss

CHICAGO Dec 17 Truck maker Navistar International Corp posted its 13 consecutive quarterly loss on Thursday as revenue fell 17 percent amid falling truck sales.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company reported a quarterly loss of $50 million or 61 cents per share, versus a loss of $72 million or 88 cents it posted a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey)

