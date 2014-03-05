Navistar reports bigger quarterly loss

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower sales to the U.S. military and its transition to a new emission technology.
Navistar's net loss widened to $248 million, or $3.05 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $123 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing