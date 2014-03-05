版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 5日 星期三 20:20 BJT

Navistar reports bigger quarterly loss

March 5 Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss due to lower sales to the U.S. military and its transition to a new emission technology.

Navistar's net loss widened to $248 million, or $3.05 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $123 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐