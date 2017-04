Sept 4 Truck maker Navistar International Corp posted a third-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier and said it would cut 500 jobs by the end of the fiscal year.

The company posted a loss of $247 million, or $3.06 per share in the third quarter. It had reported a profit of $84 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it expects additional annual savings of $50 to $60 million starting in fiscal year 2014 as a result of cost cutting measures.