Icahn raises Navistar stake to about 12 pct

June 8 Carl Icahn increased his stake in truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp to 11.87 percent, from the 9.99 percent the activist investor had reported in November.

In a regulatory filing, Icahn said he owns 8.1 million shares of Navistar.

The additional shares were purchased on June 7, when Navistar shares fell as much as 28 percent after a quarterly loss.

Icahn had pushed for a merger between Navistar and rival Oshkosh. Oshkosh management and shareholders rejected the idea.