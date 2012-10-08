Navistar settles with Icahn, Rachesky

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Oct 8 Navistar International Corp agreed to appoint three new members to its board, preventing a proxy fight with activist investors Carl Icahn and Mark Rachesky.
The U.S. truck and engine maker said Vincent Intrieri, an Icahn nominee, and Rachesky have been named to the board.
A third director will be designated and mutually agreed upon by Rachesky and Icahn.
Icahn and Rachesky each own a 14.94 percent stake in the company, tying them as its second-largest investors.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.