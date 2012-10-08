Navistar settles with Icahn, Rachesky

Oct 8 Navistar International Corp agreed to appoint three new members to its board, preventing a proxy fight with activist investors Carl Icahn and Mark Rachesky.

The U.S. truck and engine maker said Vincent Intrieri, an Icahn nominee, and Rachesky have been named to the board.

A third director will be designated and mutually agreed upon by Rachesky and Icahn.

Icahn and Rachesky each own a 14.94 percent stake in the company, tying them as its second-largest investors.