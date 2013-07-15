Navistar avoids proxy battle by giving Icahn, Rachesky more say

July 15 Navistar International Corp
signed a new deal giving activist investors Carl Icahn and Mark
Rachesky one more seat on its board, in a move that staves off a
proxy contest and gives management more time to turn around the
struggling truck and engine maker.
Navistar shares rose as much as 10 percent after the company
said it was extending the threshold of its shareholders' rights
plan to 19.99 percent from 15 percent, allowing both investors
to raise their stakes.
The changes announced on Monday allow Rachesky's MHR Fund
Management LLC and Icahn to nominate two board members each. A
previous deal, in effect since October, allowed them to nominate
one member each, plus one director the two investors had to
mutually agree to.
Navistar said board member John Pope will retire to make way
for the additional nominee, retaining the total strength of the
board at 10.
The new deal should allow Navistar to pursue its normal
course of business for a while, Wells Fargo Securities analyst
Andrew Casey wrote in a client note.
Navistar is trying to recover from a disastrous engine
redesign that failed to meet environmental standards, wiped a
billion dollars off its market capitalization and led to its
management being replaced.
Navistar ousted long-term Chief Executive Daniel Ustian last
August. The company promoted Chief Operating Officer Troy
Clarke, an ex-General Motors Co executive, CEO in March.
The company appointed another former GM executive, Walter
Borst, as chief financial officer in June.
The new rights plan would allow both Icahn and Marchesky to
buy about 8 million more Navistar shares, an offer they are
likely to take up, analysts said.
MHR Fund owned 14.92 percent of Navistar as of July 15,
according to regulatory filings. Icahn had a 14.73 percent stake
as of March 31.
A spokesman for Carl Icahn was not immediately available.
MHR Fund Management LLC spokesman Aaron Palash declined to
comment.
Navistar shares closed up nearly 10 percent at $31.99 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday.