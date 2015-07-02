UPDATE 1-Amadeus to buy Navitaire from Accenture for $830 mln

(Adds details)
July 1 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus
said it would buy Navitaire, a subsidiary of Accenture
Plc, for $830 million, to focus mainly on digital
services for airline passengers.
Amadeus said it expects the deal, which is projected to
close in the fourth quarter, will have a minimal impact on its
financial performance this year. It said the deal would be
earnings accretive from the first day.
About 550 Navitaire employees, including the company's
senior management team, are expected to transfer to Amadeus, the
company said in a statement on Wednesday
Navitaire which provides technology services to over 50 of
the world's airline operators, focuses more on the low-cost and
hybrid segments in the airline industry.
Amadeus said it believes that the acquisition of Navitaire
would enable it to improve the connectivity between different
carriers in the same airline groups or their alliances.
The addition of Navitaire's portfolio would enable Amadeus
to serve a wider group of airlines.
Under the terms of the deal, Accenture will be designated as
a "strategic partner" for the Amadeus airline IT business,
Amadeus said.
The company reported revenues of 3,417.7 million euros
($3.77 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Ken Wills)